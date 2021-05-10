HURLING: Galway 5-34 Westmeath 1-16 – Report, Reaction & Analysis

print

Galway’s senior hurlers got their National League campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable 5-34 to 1-16 victory over Westmeath in Mullingar.

First half goals from Conor Whelan, Niall Burke and Jarlath Mannion were followed by further majors from Brian Concannon and Conor Cooney during the second period.

It was an ideal start for the Tribesmen who were missing key individuals including captain Padraic Mannion.

Here’s the match highlights including all the GOALS.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan has this match report.

Afterwards Niall chatted to man of the match Cathal Mannion, but first he got the thoughts of Galway manager Shane O’Neill.

Finally, Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan looked back on the contest as Galway began their season with a victory.

Galway’s next outing is next Sunday when they host All-Ireland champions Limerick. Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 3.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.