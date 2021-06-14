HURLING: Galway 3-25 Cork 2-23 – Report, Reaction and Commentary

print

Galway’s senior hurlers secured top spot in Division 1 of the National Hurling League on Sunday (13th June) following a 3-25 to 2-23 victory over Cork.

Joe Canning missed the tie due to ligament damage to his hand but that’s not expected to cause any concern ahead of the Leinster championship opener against Dublin or Antrim in three weeks.

Goals from Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney were decisive in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to finish ahead of Tipperary, who lost out to Waterford.

The result sets up a final meeting with Kilkenny, should they meet in the championship. Otherwise, the title will be shared.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan has this match report.

Afterwards, Niall got the thoughts of Galway manager Shane O’Neill.

Galway Bay FM’s team of Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan gave their reaction to the Tribesmen’s victory afterwards.

And finally, here’s Galway Bay FM’s full match commentary to relive a good afternoon for the maroon and white in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Also, the 2022 hurling league groups have been announced and Galway will go up against Limerick, Cork, Wexford, Clare and Offaly next year.