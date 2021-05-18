HURLING: Galway 0-26 Limerick 1-17 (Match Report and Reaction)

print

Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland, with 0-14, was man of the match as the hurlers ended Limerick’s two year unbeaten streak with a 0-26 to 1-17 victory in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (16th May).

Conor Whelan, David Burke, Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning were also among the scorers as the Tribesmen made it two wins from two in Division 1A.

Niall Canavan has this match report.

Sean Walsh got some reaction after and first spoke to man of the match Evan Niland.

After that, Sean got the thoughts of Galway manager Shane O’Neill.

Finally, Sean and Niall sat down with match analyst Cyril Donnellan to review the action from Galway’s first league win over Limerick in four years.

Next up is Tipperary on Saturday (22nd May). Throw-in at Semple Stadium is 1.30pm and again, we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.