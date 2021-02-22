HURLING: Daithi Burke Joins Select Company With Fifth All-Star

Galway got one All-Star on Saturday night as Daithi Burke was named at corner back on the hurling team.

It was the Turloughmore defender’s fifth All-Star, putting him among a select number of Tribesmen on that number.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh has more

All-Ireland champions Limerick swept up with a record-equalling nine for John Kiely’s side after they won their second All-Ireland in three years.

All-Ireland finalists Waterford won three with Clare, Galway, and Kilkenny all receiving one.

The team in full that was named via a virtual ceremony on Saturday evening was:

Goalkeeper

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick – Effin)

Defenders

2. Seán Finn (Limerick – Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)
4. Daithí Burke (Galway – Turloughmore)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell)
6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford – Clashmore Kinsalebeg)
7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Midfielders

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford – Fourmilewater)
9. Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea)

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s)
11. Cian Lynch (Limerick – Patrickswell)
12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell)
14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Stephen Bennett (Waterford – Ballysaggart).

