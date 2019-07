Galway Hurling Committee Chairman Micheal Larkin spoke to Sean Walsh ahead of the knock-out games in the Kevin Burke Tyres Hurling leagues this weekend.

In a wide ranging discussion, he spoke about:

The Cul Camps that are currently up and running,

The future of Senior Manager Micheal Donoghue,

The structure of the Inter County U20 Hurling Championship,

The Start Date for the Club Senior and Intermediate domestic Championships,

And

The Galway Minors playing their first Championship game of the season this Sunday.

Pictured at Kevin Burke Tyres. Kevin Burke, Shirley Halvey, General Manager and Michael Larkin, Hurling Committee Chairman.