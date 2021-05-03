GYMNASTICS: Emma Slevin chats to Galway Bay FM after Historic European Championship Performance

print

Emma Slevin created history in April when she became the first ever Irish female gymnast to reach a European all-around final in Switzerland.

The Claregalway teenager came 19th overall in her first competitive outing in 18 months.

The Tokyo Olympics are too soon for the 18-year-old to target but Paris in 2024 is certainly on the agenda with a World Championship appearance before that.

Upon returning home, she caught up with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan on ‘Over The Line’ to discuss her career and the confidence gained from her recent performance.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

And ‘Sunday Sport’ is live every Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 6pm.