Two sporting clubs in Galway City, The Galway Warriors who play in the Irish American Football League and the Galway Tribes Softball team, are coming together for a major fundraiser on Good Friday Night in the Galmont Hotel, starting at 8pm .

The fundraiser is a Monster Table Quiz and if successful, will be one of the largest seen in the city with 160 teams taking part.

Eoin Wood of the Galway Warriors joined John Mulligan to talk about it.