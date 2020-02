The Galway Soccer Community is going to be out in force tomorrow night in Galway Rowing club for a special event for one of their own. It’s called a night for Dave and will feature local musicians and loads of entertainment with a very special raffle with some amazing prizes. But there is a very special reason as to why this is taking place as explained by Donnie Farragher when speaking to John Mulligan.

You can donate on-line at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-night-for-dave