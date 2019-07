Galway Minor Hurlers Start Championship This Weekend

The Galway Minor Hurlers face Kilkenny this weekend in their opening game of the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Hurling Championship looking to continue their good run in a competition that goes back to 2015 with just one loss in thirteen games.

Galway manager Brian Hanley spoke to Niall Canavan

Galway minor hurler’s championship results since 2015

2018

Quarter Final Round Robin: Galway 1-20 Limerick 0-12; Galway 1-21 Kilkenny 2-11

Semi final: Galway 3-22 Dublin 0-16

Final: Galway 0-21 Kilkenny 0-14

2017

Quarter Final: Galway 2-19 Clare 1-12

Semi Final: Galway 1-12 Kilkenny 2-8

Final: Galway 2-17 Cork 2-15

2016

Quarter Final: Galway 2-22 Antrim 0-8

Semi Final: Tipperary 7-12 Galway 2-12

2015

Quarter Final: Galway 1-14 Limerick 0-13

Semi Final: Galway 2-20 Kilkenny 0-26 AET; Galway 3-10 Kilkenny 0-17 (replay)

Final: Galway 4-13 Tipperary 1-16

Played 13 Wins 11 Draws 1 Losses 1