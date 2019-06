Galway manager Mícheál Donoghue was delighted with his team’s win over Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Championship, 3-20 to 2-22 in Nowlan Park on Sunday. Donoghue’s side travel to Dublin on Saturday, knowing a win or a draw will book them a place in the Leinster Final.

Donoghue spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh after the match…

Here is a report of the game from Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan…