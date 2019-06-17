Galway Juniors Win the Connacht Championship

The Galway Junior footballers won the Connacht Junior Championship after defeating Mayo, 1-7 to 0-9 in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. Galway’s winning goal came from Dunmore MacHales’ Thomas Gleeson in the first-half.

Kevin O’Dwyer reports…

GALWAY: C Haslam, E O’Sullivan. D O’Ruairc, T Rabbitte, D Morrin (0-1), A Ward, P O’Donnell (0-1), M Day (0-1), C Brennan (0-1), C Brady, S Denvir, T Gleeson (1-2), P E Ó Currin, J Ryan, E Tierney (0-1f) SUBS A Molloy, C Rabbitte, M Ó’Goill, G Gibbons, S Ó Currin

MAYO: M Schlingerman, R Conlon, D Lydon, B Leonard, B Duffy, C Bourke, C Igoe, S Walsh, T Fahey, L Moran (0-1), A Leonard (0-1), B Carr (0-2fs), M McGarry, K Hopkins, D Keavney (0-1) SUBS E McGrath, C Boylan, P Prendergast (0-1f), P Kelly, S Lally, J Healy (0-1)