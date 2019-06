The Galway Senior Camogie team starts their championship campaign on Saturday against Kilkenny in Kenny Park, Athenry at 5pm. This encounter is a replay of the Division 1 League Final from a few months ago which Galway won 0-16 to 2-8.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Limerick host Clare at the Gaelic Grounds at the same time.

Tommy Devane spoke to Galway Camogie manager Cathal Murray ahead of the battle…