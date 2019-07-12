Galway And Kerry Ladies Name Teams For TG4 Championship Opener

The first game on the live TV double-bill at O’Moore Park (Portlaoise) tomorrow sees Galway, the Connacht champions, up against Kerry at 1.45pm in a Group 3 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener.
Galway are unchanged from their Connacht SFC replay victory over Mayo, while the Kerry team shows three changes to the line-out that started in the final game of the Munster round-robin series against Cork.
Manager Donal O’Doherty has handed starts to Anna O’Reilly, Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue, with Brid Ryan, Amy Foley and Niamh Carmody replaced.
Galway:
1 Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne
2 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway
3 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Moir
4 Sinead Burke Ballyboden St Endas
5 Orla Murphy Claregalway
6 Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales
7 Charlotte Cooney Claregalway
8 Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne
9 Aine McDonagh Moycullen
10 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne
11 Megan Glynn Claregalway
12 Mairead Seoighe Clonbur
13 Tracey Leonard Corofin
14 Roisin Leonard Corofin
15 Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales
Kerry:
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Anna O’Reilly Fossa
3 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore
4 Ciara O’Brien Laune Rangers
5 Aisling O’Connell Eire Og
6 Tara Breen Beaufort
7 Ciara Murphy Miltown/Listry
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes
10 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels
11 Kayleigh Cronin Dr Crokes
12 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne
15 Hannah O Donoghue Beaufort