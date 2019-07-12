Galway And Kerry Ladies Name Teams For TG4 Championship Opener

The first game on the live TV double-bill at O’Moore Park (Portlaoise) tomorrow sees Galway, the Connacht champions, up against Kerry at 1.45pm in a Group 3 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener.

Galway are unchanged from their Connacht SFC replay victory over Mayo, while the Kerry team shows three changes to the line-out that started in the final game of the Munster round-robin series against Cork.

Manager Donal O’Doherty has handed starts to Anna O’Reilly, Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue, with Brid Ryan, Amy Foley and Niamh Carmody replaced.

Galway Manager Tim Rabbitt spoke to Tommy Devane

Galway:

1 Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne

2 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway

3 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Moir

4 Sinead Burke Ballyboden St Endas

5 Orla Murphy Claregalway

6 Barbara Hannon Dunmore McHales

7 Charlotte Cooney Claregalway

8 Louise Ward Kilkerrin Clonberne

9 Aine McDonagh Moycullen

10 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin Clonberne

11 Megan Glynn Claregalway

12 Mairead Seoighe Clonbur

13 Tracey Leonard Corofin

14 Roisin Leonard Corofin

15 Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales

Kerry:

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Anna O’Reilly Fossa

3 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

4 Ciara O’Brien Laune Rangers

5 Aisling O’Connell Eire Og

6 Tara Breen Beaufort

7 Ciara Murphy Miltown/Listry

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes

10 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels

11 Kayleigh Cronin Dr Crokes

12 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort

14 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne

15 Hannah O Donoghue Beaufort