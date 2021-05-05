GAA: Underage Secretaries On Players Returning and Restoring Competition

print

On Galway Bay FM’s ‘Sunday Sport’ this week (May 2nd), Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan took a look at what’s going on behind the scenes at underage level in football and hurling.

Young players are back on the field of play with non-contact training and the efforts being put in to restore competitive activities.

First John talked to Coiste Peil na nÓg secretary Neil McHugh.

Afterwards, John then chatted to his counterpart at Coiste Iomana na nÓg Declan Molloy.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Sunday Sport’ broadcasts every Sunday from 2pm.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday and Friday from 8pm.