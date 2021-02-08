GAA: Tommy Devane Spearheads New Initiative For FrontLine Workers

print

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane is spearheading a wonderful initiative to acknowledge the incredible work from our frontline workers over the past 11 months.

‘Your County, Your Colours, Your Support’ has asked all 32 counties to supply one county jersey accompanied by a short message of thanks.

The jersey along with their message will be then be framed here in Galway and sent to the hospital or care setting of each county’s choice.

Speaking on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan this morning, Tommy Devane explains the massive reaction he’s received since beginning the project.