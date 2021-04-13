GAA: Galway Website Updated With Historical Facts

print

Ahead of the return to on-field activity next month (May 2021), the Galway GAA website has been updated to provide information on past encounters and county board officials.

In the history section of the site, a roll of honour of county champions going back to 1980 can be found as well as Galway All-Ireland winning teams photos.

There’s also a list of all the maroon and white’s senior league and championship results since 1887, and the names of all delegates who held official positions at county board level.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’, county PRO Seamus Finnerty chatted to Gerry Murphy about www.galwaygaa.ie

