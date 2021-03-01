GAA: Frannie Forde Discusses Congress With Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’

print

Caherlistrane’s Mary Judge and Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry’s Gerry Larkin were appointed onto committees at this weekend’s GAA Congress.

Mary Judge will serve on the CCCC in 2021 while Gerry Larkin is part of the Central Hearings Team.

Most of the weekend’s major motions were passed including the introduction of a split season from 2022; and the reduction of senior and intermediate club championships to 16 the following year.

The sin bin in hurling received a 61% majority meaning cynical play could result in a player being removed for 10 minutes as well as conceding a penalty.

Former Galway hurling selector Frannie Forde joined Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’ this week to discuss the GAA Congress and the impact of the big decisions on Galway.

This week’s Galway GAA coaching & games webinar is called ‘Motivation, Conflict & Community.’

Minor football manager Alan Glynn is the featured guest on Wednesday from 7pm and details can be found on their social media pages.