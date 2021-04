print

Galway Bay FM’s Barry Cullinane joins Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’ to preview the National Hurling and Football Leagues and Galway’s chances in both competitions.

They also touch on the possible return to club training in the near future; and how important the leagues will be for the championship preparations of both our flagship teams.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ returns to Monday nights from the 3rd May.