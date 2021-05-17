FOOTBALL: Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-11 – Report, Goals & Reaction from Padraic Joyce

print

Galway’s senior footballers suffered a rude awakening upon their return to inter county action on Saturday (15th May) as Kerry delivered a comprehensive beating to the Tribesmen.

David Clifford struck 3-6 with his brother Paudie also delivering a green flag as Galway’s challenge in Tralee faded before half-time.

It’s a fourth consecutive loss on the field for Galway as this result followed league losses to Mayo and Dublin last October; and the agonising Connacht Senior Final defeat to the Green and Red.

Galway Bay FM provided LIVE commentary of the match and here are the highlights including Kerry’s goals.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer has this match report.

Finally, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins was among assembled media who spoke to Galway manager Padraic Joyce afterwards.

Galway’s next outing is against Roscommon this Sunday (23rd May). Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.