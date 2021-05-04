FOOTBALL: Galway legend Gay McManus on ‘Over The Line’

print

Galway football legend Gay McManus was last night’s special guest on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over the Line’ (May 3rd).

He chatted to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh about his career, which spanned nearly two decades for the Galway seniors.

A winner of five Connacht titles and a National League, he also won a county title with Milltown and two Sigerson Cups with UCG.

And he also talks about finals lost and how he represented his club at senior level, before lining out for his school.

