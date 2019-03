Thousands of supporters welcomed home the All Ireland club football champions Corofin last night with the Andy Merrigan Cup. The victorious Corofin team were lauded nationally for their demolition of Dr Crokes on St Patricks Day and they were given a heroes welcome when they arrived at their home pitch at 6.30pm.

Galway Bay FM broadcasted live from Corofin yesterday evening, with Ollie Turner, Kevin O’Dywer, Fiona Scally and Tommy Devane bringing you coverage of the homecoming as it happened, as well as interviews with players, management and officials.