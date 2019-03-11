Connacht Eagles Name Squad For Cara Cup

The Connacht Eagles management team have named a 26-man squad who will travel to the United States this week for the inaugural Cara Cup.



The Cara Cup will see ‘A’ sides from the four provinces head to Massachusetts for a six game tournament spread across four weeks. As well as an inter-pro clash with Ulster A on Wednesday week, the Eagles will take on tournament hosts the New England Free Jacks on the opening day of the competition this Saturday 16th.



The Cara Cup follows on from the inaugural Celtic Cup earlier in the season when the four provinces partnered with A squads from the WRU and the SRU for a seven-game tournament.



Commenting on the squad announcement, Connacht Eagles head coach Mossy Lawler says the trip will be a great opportunity for players on and off the pitch.



“We’re really looking forward to our trip to the States for the Cara Cup. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience and some with inexperience, but ultimately everyone is travelling for a different reason so that’s where we’re going to get our hunger.”



“There were a lot of guys who played in the Celtic Cup who have gone on to win their first cap, so the Eagles setup in the Academy is hugely important in terms of up-skilling those players to be able to play at the next level for the province.”



William Davies Spoke To Connacht Eagles Coach Mossy Lawlor

CONNACHT EAGLES CARA CUP SQUAD



Forwards

Declan Adamson, Peter Claffey. James Connolly, Robin Copeland, Jordan Duggan, Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford, Conor Kenny, Joe Maksymiw (c), Sean Masterson, Neal Moylett, Jonny Murphy, Conán O’Donnell, Liam Winnett.



Backs

Mark Balaski, Luke Carty, Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Conor Hayes, Kieran Joyce, Stephen Kerins, Huge Lane, Oran McNulty, Sean O’Brien, Corey Reidy, Colm Reilly.



CARA CUP ROUND ROBIN FIXTURES



Saturday, March 16

Free Jacks v Connacht Eagles @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA



Wednesday, March 20

Connacht Eagles v Ulster A @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA



Sunday, March 24

Free Jacks v Ulster A @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA



Saturday April 6

8pm : Free Jacks v Munster A @ Irish Cultural Centre, Canton MA



Wednesday April 10

11pm : Munster A v Leinster A @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA



Sunday, April 14

9pm: Free Jacks v Leinster A @ Harvard Mignone Field, Boston MA