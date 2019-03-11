Connacht Eagles Name Squad For Cara Cup

The Connacht Eagles management team have named a 26-man squad who will travel to the United States this week for the inaugural Cara Cup.
The Cara Cup will see ‘A’ sides from the four provinces head to Massachusetts for a
The Cara Cup follows on from the inaugural Celtic Cup earlier in the season when the four provinces partnered with A squads from the WRU and the SRU for a seven-game tournament.
Commenting on the squad announcement, Connacht Eagles head coach Mossy Lawler says the trip will be a great opportunity for players on and off the pitch.
“We’re really looking forward to our trip to the States for the Cara Cup. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience and some with inexperience, but ultimately everyone is travelling for a different reason so that’s where we’re going to get our hunger.”
“There were a lot of guys who played in the Celtic Cup who have gone on to win their first cap, so the Eagles
William Davies Spoke To Connacht Eagles Coach Mossy Lawlor
CONNACHT EAGLES CARA CUP SQUAD
Forwards
Declan Adamson, Peter Claffey. James Connolly, Robin
Copeland, Jordan Duggan, Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford, Conor Kenny, Joe
Maksymiw (c), Sean Masterson, Neal Moylett, Jonny Murphy, Conán O’Donnell, Liam
Winnett.
Backs
Mark Balaski, Luke Carty, Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Conor Hayes, Kieran Joyce, Stephen Kerins, Huge Lane, Oran McNulty, Sean O’Brien, Corey Reidy, Colm Reilly.
CARA CUP ROUND ROBIN FIXTURES
Saturday, March 16
Free Jacks v Connacht Eagles @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA
Wednesday, March 20
Connacht Eagles v Ulster A @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA
Sunday, March 24
Free Jacks v Ulster A @ Union Point Sports Complex, Weymouth MA
Wednesday April 10
Sunday, April 14
9pm: Free Jacks v Leinster A @ Harvard Mignone Field, Boston MA