Clayton Hotel Hosts 2020 Corrib Oil Galway International Launch Tomorrow Night

The Clayton Hotel in Galway will be the venue tomorrow evening for the Launch of the 2020 Corrib Oil Galway international Rally and the 2020 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship at 8pm.

The Galway International Rally will be the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and is expected to welcome an entry of in excess of 100 rally teams from Ireland, UK and Europe.

Gerry Murphy has more.

The 2020 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally gets underway on Saturday 1st February, and the list of early entries suggests a great weekends rallying is ahead. Galway Motor Club Secretary, Gary Leonard, is returning as Clerk of the Course, and he will head up a team of over 150 volunteers and officials to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Last year’s winners were Craig Breen, with Paul Nagle co-driving, in a Fiesta R5. They had a 14 second advantage over Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble driving a similar car. Third were Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty in another Fiesta R5.

The rally will bring a welcome early season boost to visitor numbers in Galway City and County. The event generates over 2,000 bed nights annually. It will be the first International Sporting event in 2020 in the West of Ireland. The first Galway International Rally took place in 1971.