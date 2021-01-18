CAMOGIE: Therese Maher Features This Thursday On TG4’s Laochra Gael

print

The definitive GAA sports series returned to TG4 at the beginning of January for a 19th series. The hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen.

This series features twelve Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons.

While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

Thérèse Maher

The new series of Laochra Gael continues with the story of Thérèse Maher. The eighth of eleven children from a famous hurling family, Thérèse stood out from the beginning. She made her Galway debut at just 16, and it seemed that she was destined for success.

But the win on the big day eluded her and Thérèse lost five All Ireland Finals. On top of this, she lost both her mother and her father during this time. And so, there was widespread jubilation when, on All Ireland Day in 2013, in her last ever game, Thérèse Maher fulfilled her destiny.

Leading up to the show, Therese chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Director: Sarah McCoy

Participants: Thérèse Maher; David Donohue; Imelda Dolan; Tony Ward; Sharon Glynn; Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh; Daragh Ó Conchúir; Fiona O’Driscoll; PJ Molloy

Thérèse’s story is told through the eyes of her husband David Donohue, her sister Imelda Dolan, the man who gave her her first and last start in a Galway Senior Jersey Tony Ward, former Galway Camogie Player and team mate Sharon Glynn, former Cork Camogie star Fiona O’Driscoll, Athenry Camogie Manager PJ Molloy, broadcaster & journalist Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh and Author & Journalist Daragh Ó Conchúir

‘Laochra Gael’ featuring Therese Maher airs on TG4 this Thursday (21st January) at 9.30pm.