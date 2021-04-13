CAMOGIE: Sport Going In Right Direction Say New National PR and Communications Representative

print

The Camogie Association’s new PR & Communications Representative to Ard Chomhairle thinks the sport is going in the right direction.

Former Galway chairperson Geraldine McGrath was appointed for a three-year term at last weekend’s Annual Congress (April 10th) that also saw the playing rules modified to match its growth.

Experimental rules trialled in 2020 were made permanent including no dropping of the hurl, only one defender for a penalty and handpassed goals no longer being allowed.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ this week, Geraldine McGrath chatted to Gerry Murphy about her new role and how important the club’s are to the game’s development.

