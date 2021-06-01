CAMOGIE: Galway 3-13 Limerick 0-7 – Match Report & Reaction from Cathal Murray & Siobhán McGrath

Galway’s senior camogie side booked their place in the semi-finals of the Littlewoods Ireland National League on Saturday (29th May) with a 3-13 to 0-7 win over Limerick in Kilmallock.
Ailish O’Reilly, Siobhán McGrath & Niamh Kilkenny got the goals for the Tribeswomen who received a bye in Sunday’s quarter-final draw.
They’ll take on Kilkenny, Limerick, Offaly or Tipperary on the weekend of June 12th/13th.
Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane chatted to manager Cathal Murray and forward Siobhán McGrath; but first Tommy provided this match report.
Meanwhile, the Galway intermediate advanced to the knock out stages in Division 2 after beating Cork 0-15 to 1-8 in Gort.
They meet Antrim this Saturday (5th June) in the quarter-finals. Throw-in at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA is 2pm.