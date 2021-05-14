CAMOGIE: Clubs Urge Association To Reinstate 2020 All-Ireland Series – Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath

print

The recent Camogie Association poll to endorse a split season for 2021 as come at a cost to the clubs still contesting last year’s AIB All-Ireland series.

As recently as two weeks ago (1st May), those still competing at provincial and national level were told they could contineu preparing for the games and assured they woudl be played.

Dates in June were fixed before the Camogie Association sent a poll regarding their fixtures calendar after outrage from inter county players at have their leagues and championship separated.

And one of the factors in that poll that was passed by just 53% to 47% was that the 2020 AIB All-Ireland club series would be scrapped.

Defending All-Ireland champions Sarsfields and Clarinbridge have been waiting for the go ahead to play their respective senior and intermediate semi-finals.

Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath has been telling Darren Kelly about the hurt and division caused by this process and about the clubs’ attempts to get the Camogie Association to rethink their decision.