Monivea’s Adam Hession savoured a stunning performance in Italy last week after reaching a continental final.

The bantamweight was stopped in the second round after Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan forced him into two standing eight counts but Adam had a memorable tournament – beating Hungary’s Gabor Virban and Germany’s Bashir Bajwa.

He reflected on the week with John Mulligan on Galway Bay FM last Sunday (27th June)