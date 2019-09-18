Basketball Ireland National Cup Draws Announced

The draw for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup was made at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.
There are some interesting clashes in store, as a big Kerry derby looms in the Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup as Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in what is set to be one of the big games of the opening round. All eyes will also be in Dublin as Griffith College Templeogue host UCD Marian in another big derby showdown, while Cup holders, Pyrobel Killester, have a bye into the next round.
In the Women’s Paudie O’Connor Cup meanwhile, the two preliminary round games have thrown up two cracking battles as reigning champions Liffey Celtics travel to Cork to face old rivals Ambassador UCC Glanmire, while DCU Mercy host newly-promoted and reigning Women’s Division One Cup champions, Maree.
The Men’s Presidents Cup meanwhile sees holders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on the road to Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in one of the most anticipated games of the opening round, while one of the big games of the Women’s Division One Cup sees a big Dublin derby showdown between Swords Thunder and Trinity Meteors.
Hula Hoops National Cup draws 2019/20
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup
Round One – weekend of October 26/27th
Maree v Belfast Star
DBS Éanna v BYE
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Pyrobel Killester v BYE
Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian
Moycullen v BYE
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Coughlan C&S Neptune v BYE
Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup
Preliminary Round – weekend of October 26/27th
Game One:
DCU Mercy v Maree
Game Two:
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics
Quarter Final – weekend of November 30th/December 1st
Winner of Game 1 vs IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks v Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Winner of Game 2 v Maxol WIT Wildcats
Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews
Hula Hoops Presidents Cup
Round One – Weekend of October 26/27th
IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings
Ulster University Elks v BYE
Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics
Ej Sligo All Stars v BYE
Limerick Sport Eagles v LYIT Donegal
McGowans Tolka Rovers v BYE
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
Portlaoise Panthers v BYE
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
Round One – Weekend of October 26/27th
Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v BYE
Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers
Tipperary Knights v BYE
NUIG Mystics v Ulster University Elks
Fabplus North West v BYE
Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors
Griffith College Templeogue v BYE