Basketball Ireland National Cup Draws Announced

The draw for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup was made at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.

There are some interesting clashes in store, as a big Kerry derby looms in the Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup as Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in what is set to be one of the big games of the opening round. All eyes will also be in Dublin as Griffith College Templeogue host UCD Marian in another big derby showdown, while Cup holders, Pyrobel Killester, have a bye into the next round.

In the Women’s Paudie O’Connor Cup meanwhile, the two preliminary round games have thrown up two cracking battles as reigning champions Liffey Celtics travel to Cork to face old rivals Ambassador UCC Glanmire, while DCU Mercy host newly-promoted and reigning Women’s Division One Cup champions, Maree.

The Men’s Presidents Cup meanwhile sees holders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on the road to Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in one of the most anticipated games of the opening round, while one of the big games of the Women’s Division One Cup sees a big Dublin derby showdown between Swords Thunder and Trinity Meteors.

Hula Hoops National Cup draws 2019/20

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup

Round One – weekend of October 26/27th

Maree v Belfast Star

DBS Éanna v BYE

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian

Moycullen v BYE

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Coughlan C&S Neptune v BYE

Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup

Preliminary Round – weekend of October 26/27th

Game One:

DCU Mercy v Maree

Game Two:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics

Quarter Final – weekend of November 30th/December 1st

Winner of Game 1 vs IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks v Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Winner of Game 2 v Maxol WIT Wildcats

Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews

Hula Hoops Presidents Cup

Round One – Weekend of October 26/27th

IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings

Ulster University Elks v BYE

Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics

Ej Sligo All Stars v BYE

Limerick Sport Eagles v LYIT Donegal

McGowans Tolka Rovers v BYE

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Portlaoise Panthers v BYE

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup

Round One – Weekend of October 26/27th

Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v BYE

Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers

Tipperary Knights v BYE

NUIG Mystics v Ulster University Elks

Fabplus North West v BYE

Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors

Griffith College Templeogue v BYE