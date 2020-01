This Saturday, Oughterard will bid to make history by winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Club title when they take on Magheracloone in Croke Park (Throw in 5.15pm).

Should Oughterard overcome their northern rivals, they would become the first Galway club to win it since 2008 when Moycullen beat Fingal Ravens.

The Captain on Saturday evening is Eddie O’Sullivan and he spoke to Ollie Turner.