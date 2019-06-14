2019 Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8K is Launched

Monday night saw the official launch of the Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8k for 2019 with a large crowd gathering in the Galway Clinic to celebrate the occasion and also the news that the Galway Clinic will continue their sponsorship for the next three years.

Galway Bay FM were there also and Donal Mahon and John Mulligan brought a flavour of the atmosphere and the excitement that comes with this iconic event.

We start off with Brian Bruton of Galway City Harriers and he was first to speak to John

Next to speak to John was marathon man Gary Thornton who last year won the World Marathon Challenge

Regina Casey and Jane Ann Meehan are two of the finest athletes in the country at the moment, they were next to speak to John.

There was an amazing story a few weeks ago when Martin Kearney, at 64, broke three hours for the marathon. He joined John who also spoke to Allison Dunne of S anctury Runners who explained about their work and what they will be doing for the Streets Of Galway.

John spoke with David Glynn, who has worked tirelessly to organise the Streets of Galway. John also spoke with the Galway Clinic’s Claire Henry and she outlines how important the Streets of Galway is to them. She also announces that they have extended their sponsorship through until 2022. John speaks again to Brian Bruton to get his reaction from the news.

