PODCAST: Galway 4-13 Roscommon 0-5 – The Live Commentary

Sport GBFM
Photo (c) Connacht GAA

Galway successfully retained the Connacht under 20 football title on Saturday, 7th March when they beat Roscommon 4-13 to 0-5 in Tuam Stadium.

Tomo Culhane, Cian and Ryan Monahan, and Jonathan McGrath got the goals for Donal O Fatharta’s men as they secured an All-Ireland semi-final clash withKerry.

Relive all the action from the Connacht Final below with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Ollie Turner and Frank Morris.

Galway: Conor Flaherty; Jonathan McGrath (1-0), Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Cian Monahan (1-0), Tony Gill (0-1), Cathal Sweeney (0-3); Paul Kelly, James McLaughlin; Conor Raftery, Matthew Tierney (0-4, two frees, one ’45), Ryan Monahan (1-2); Alan Greene (0-1), Tomo Culhane (1-1, one free), Matthew Cooley.

Subs used: Eoin Mannon (0-1) for Cooley (42 mins), MacDAra Geraghty for Raftery (49 mins), Daniel Cox for Greene (51 mins), Dara Whelan for McGrath (51 mins), Brian Mannion for Culhane (56 mins).

