The Panel (Over The Line – Monday, 14th August 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Diarmuid Blake, Mike Rafferty and John Mulligan.

This week:

They discuss the QFinancial.ie Senior Football Team of the Week;

A round-up of Round 2 of the senior football championship;

The intermediate football championship gets underway;

Dublin win the All-Ireland senior ladies football final;

Galway’s equestrian stars;

Connacht beat Leinster in the women’s rugby interprovincials;

Community Games;

And much more.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.