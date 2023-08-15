The Panel (Over The Line – Monday, 14th August 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Diarmuid Blake, Mike Rafferty and John Mulligan.
This week:
They discuss the QFinancial.ie Senior Football Team of the Week;
A round-up of Round 2 of the senior football championship;
The intermediate football championship gets underway;
Dublin win the All-Ireland senior ladies football final;
Galway’s equestrian stars;
Connacht beat Leinster in the women’s rugby interprovincials;
Community Games;
And much more.
‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.