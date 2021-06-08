SOCCER: Ballinasloe’s Oisin Duffy On ‘Over The Line’

print

Ballinasloe native and Athlone Town defender and midfielder Oisin Duffy chatted to Galway Bay FM this week about his career progression so far.

The 20-year-old made his first start for the midlanders in a 3-0 victory over Wexford in April and is expected to be in Athlone Town squad for Friday’s clash (11th June) with Galway United in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Oisin sat down with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to chat about his career, making his debut, his parents’ influence, Jordan Carr and what we can expect Friday night.

