Over The Line’s ‘The Panel’ (Monday, 7th August 2023)

This week’s special guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, David Collins, Jonathan Higgins and George McDonagh.
Among the topics discussed this week are:
The opening round of the senior and intermediate hurling championships;
Galway United picking up four points against Finn Harps and Treaty United;
Ireland start their preparations for the Rugby World Cup;
Turloughmore’s Michael Duffy on making the Irish showing team to contest the Aga Khan trophy;
The Galway races and success for Daniel Gilligan;
Football transfers and Manchester United’s visit to Dublin;
Luke O’Neill wins golf’s Mullingar Scratch Cup;
All this and more.
‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.