This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Mike Rafferty, Sean Walsh and William Davies.

Among the topics discussed are Galway United’s play-off defeat to Waterford, the senior hurling championship semi-finals, the Minor A Hurling Final, Ireland’s rugby win over South Africa, Sarsfields are camogie champions, and more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.