This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Barry Cullinane, Darren Kelly & George McDonagh.

They announce the Galway Bay FM Hurling Team of the week, look back on the senior and intermediate hurling championships, and the camogie and ladies football championships. There’s also racing in Galway, the Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team, the Premier League and much more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.