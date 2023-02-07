OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 6th February 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, David Collins, Cian O’Connell and George McDonagh.
Among tonight’s topics are:
Galway hurlers win the Walsh Cup;
Galway footballers fall to Roscommon in National League;
Galway ladies still unbeaten after draw with All-Ireland champions Meath;
Clean sweep for Galway schools in Connacht PPS Senior Hurling Finals.
Ireland rugby, Premier League and much more.
