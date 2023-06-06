OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 5th June 2023)

This week’s special guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Jonathan Higgins, Darren Kelly and George McDonagh.
This week’s topics include:
Galway beat Westmeath to make it two wins from two in the All-Ireland senior football championship;
Galway’s minor hurlers fall to Clare in the All-Ireland Final;
Great start for Galway senior camogie team against Cork in All-Ireland championship;
Four more points for Galway United in SSE Airtricity League;
Another successful Kilbeacanty 7s hurling and camogie tournament on June Bank Holiday Monday;
Tom McKibbon wins the European Open golf in Hamburg;
All this and more.
‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.