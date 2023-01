This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Diarmuid Blake, William Davies and George McDonagh.

They discuss the weekend’s sport including:

Galway’s National Football League draw with Mayo in Castlebar;

The senior ladies secure their second league win over Dublin;

Connacht get back to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship;

All this and more

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.