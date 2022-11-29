OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 28th November 2022)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, William Davies, Sean Walsh and George McDonagh.

Among the topics discussed are the county senior hurling final replay, Killimor’s defeat to Tooreen in the Connacht intermediate hurling final, Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Salthill/Knocknacarra’s qualification for All-Ireland ladies football finals, Connacht rugby’s loss to Munster, the World Cup and more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.