OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 27th March 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, William Davies, Eddie Hoare and George McDonagh.

Among this week’s topics were:

Three Galway teams reach National League Finals;

The senior footballers go up against Connacht rivals Mayo in Croke Park next weekend;

Connacht make it five wins on-the-trot in the United Rugby Championship;

Updates on Ireland against France in the EURO 2024 qualifiers;

University of Galway Maree into another National Basketball Final;

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.