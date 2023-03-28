OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 27th March 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, William Davies, Eddie Hoare and George McDonagh.
Among this week’s topics were:
Three Galway teams reach National League Finals;
The senior footballers go up against Connacht rivals Mayo in Croke Park next weekend;
Connacht make it five wins on-the-trot in the United Rugby Championship;
Updates on Ireland against France in the EURO 2024 qualifiers;
University of Galway Maree into another National Basketball Final;
All this and more.
‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.