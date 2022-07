This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Darren Kelly and Cian O’Connell.

We chat about Galway’s All-Ireland senior football final defeat to Kerry, the camogie weekend with three teams contesting semi-finals, Galway United’s win in Athlone Town, and more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.