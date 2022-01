This week’s guest on Galway Bay FM’s ‘The Panel’ are Gerry Murphy, Niall Canavan, William Davies and George McDonagh.

Among the topics discussed are Galway’s Walsh Cup hurling win over Antrim, St. Thomas’ heartbreaking loss to Ballyhale Shamrocks, Water Breaks, schools hurling, Connacht’s Heineken Championship Cup rugby defeat to Stade Francais and the Premier League.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday from 8pm.