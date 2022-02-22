OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 21st February 2022)

This week’s edition of ‘The Panel’ on ‘Over The Line’ was presented by George McDonagh and featured Tommy Devane, Cian O’Connell and Darren Kelly.

They discussed the Sigerson success and Fitzgibbon heart break for NUIG and what this does for Galway sport;

The treatment of ladies teams with venues over the weekend and Sarsfields’ long trip to Gorey;

Galway United’s season opener and prospects;

The Premier League and implications of weekend results.

All this and much more.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday from 8pm.