OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 20th February 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ are George McDonagh, Eddie Hoare, Adrian O’Neill and Sean Walsh)

Galway senior footballers back to winning ways against Tyrone in National League;

Ladies Footballers produce stunning comeback against Cork to stay unbeaten;

Bad start for Galway camogie as they fall to Tipperary, while University of Galway and St. Raphael’s Loughrea also suffer defeat;

Connacht deliver victory in helter-skelter United Rugby Championship against Zebre;

Galway United make winning start to Airtricity League against Finn Harps;

Premier League and much more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

