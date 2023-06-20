OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 19th June 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Diarmuid Blake, Kevin Dwyer and George McDonagh.
Among this week’s topics were:
Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws;
Galway to meet Mayo next weekend in All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-final following defeat to Armagh;
Galway’s ladies footballers achieve historic win over Cork;
The senior camogie side make it two-wins-from-two;
All this and more.
‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.