OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 17th January 2022)

This week on Galway Bay FM’s ‘The Panel,’ Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh are joined by Eddie Hoare and Cian O’Connell.

They discuss Galway’s victory in the FBD Connacht Football League, Naomh Anna Leitir Móir’s heartbreaking Connacht intermediate final loss, a reality check for Henry Shefflin’s senior hurlers in Dublin, Clarinbridge’s county under 20 success, Kilkerrin/Clonberne advance to the All-Ireland senior ladies football final, the Premier League and so much more.

