This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Kevin Dwyer, Derek Rogers and George McDonagh.

They chatted about the QFinancial.ie Team of the Week, Round 2 of the senior and intermediate football championships, Galway United’s defeat in Waterford, the Premier League and much more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.