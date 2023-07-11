OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 10th July 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Niall Canavan, Mike Rafferty and George McDonagh.

Among the topics discussed were:

Galway’s disappointing exit to Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final at Croke Park;

Galway United reach the women’s All-Island Cup Final, while the men maintain their 13-point gap in the SSE Airtricity League First Division;

Ireland’s under-20s qualify for the Rugby World Championship Final against France;

All this and more.

‘Over The Line’ broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.